Mumbai Metro Line 2B Trials Set to Revolutionize Urban Transit

Operational trials for a section of Mumbai's Metro Line 2B start on Wednesday, marking a critical step in the project. The trial will conduct extensive testing over a 5.5 km stretch, preparing for the eventual public opening. Line 2B aims to improve connectivity between Andheri and Mandale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:42 IST
Operational trials for a segment of Mumbai's Metro Line 2B will kick off on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). This stretch, covering approximately 5.5 kilometers between Mandale and Diamond Garden, is prepared for tests following the completion of essential civic works and electric fittings.

The trial phase incorporates five stations: Mandale, Mankhurd, BSNL, Shivaji Chowk, and Diamond Garden. Line 2B, known as the Yellow Line, will eventually link DN Nagar in the western suburb of Andheri to Mandale near Mankhurd in the eastern suburb, upon completion.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) plans a series of static and dynamic trials, checking elements from braking systems to energy usage. After these initial tests, the line will be evaluated by the RDSO, followed by a thorough operational readiness inspection. A final review by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will determine if the line is safe for public use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

