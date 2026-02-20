Left Menu

In-depth Probe into BMRCL's Yellow Line Train Derailment Ignites Safety Talks

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has launched an internal investigation following a January incident where a Yellow Line train bogie derailed at a depot. A six-member panel is examining the human error that caused it. Fortunately, no damage occurred, and passenger safety remains a priority.

Updated: 20-02-2026 21:58 IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has initiated an internal probe into the January derailment of a Yellow Line train at a depot. The train, a crucial component of the Bangalore metro system, witnessed a bogie derailment ahead of a trial run, sparking immediate concern among officials.

According to BMRCL sources, a six-member panel has been tasked with examining the incident, believed to be caused by human error. BMRCL's spokesperson assured that the train was not on the main line, thus averting any threat to passenger safety. No damage to the train coach or tracks was reported, underscoring the priority placed on safety.

The Yellow Line, integral to connecting Bengaluru's key locales, including the IT corridor, is on track for future operations with driverless trains. While the derailment investigation continues, BMRCL remains committed to ensuring safety and mitigating such occurrences.

