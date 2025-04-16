Left Menu

India's First AI-Driven Privacy Suite Launched by Data Safeguard

Data Safeguard India has unveiled ID-PRIVACY, a pioneering AI-powered data privacy management platform, aligning with India's DPDPA 2023. The suite aims to not only meet compliance standards but also strengthen digital trust by integrating AI to anticipate regulatory changes, safeguarding the digital rights of 1.4 billion citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:52 IST
India's First AI-Driven Privacy Suite Launched by Data Safeguard
Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, Data Safeguard. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], April 16: Data Safeguard India Private Limited has launched ID-PRIVACY, marking a milestone in India's digital trust landscape. The platform is the nation's first comprehensive AI-powered data privacy management suite tailored for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023, setting a new standard in privacy compliance.

Developed from an India-centric perspective, ID-PRIVACY transcends mere compliance, enabling organizations to embed privacy by design and fostering trust at scale. Utilizing the company's proprietary adaptive CCE® AI Engine, the suite automates compliance and anticipates regulatory changes, providing a future-proof solution. Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, stated, "With DPDPA as a foundation of India's digital trust economy, ID-PRIVACY aims to be the leading privacy platform within a year."

ID-PRIVACY stands out with its tailored, AI-native, zero-code features, built specifically for India's needs and in compliance with both local and international privacy standards. According to Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & CTO, the platform is designed to outpace cyber threats and regulatory changes, ensuring customers stay ahead with minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025