India's First AI-Driven Privacy Suite Launched by Data Safeguard
Data Safeguard India has unveiled ID-PRIVACY, a pioneering AI-powered data privacy management platform, aligning with India's DPDPA 2023. The suite aims to not only meet compliance standards but also strengthen digital trust by integrating AI to anticipate regulatory changes, safeguarding the digital rights of 1.4 billion citizens.
Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], April 16: Data Safeguard India Private Limited has launched ID-PRIVACY, marking a milestone in India's digital trust landscape. The platform is the nation's first comprehensive AI-powered data privacy management suite tailored for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023, setting a new standard in privacy compliance.
Developed from an India-centric perspective, ID-PRIVACY transcends mere compliance, enabling organizations to embed privacy by design and fostering trust at scale. Utilizing the company's proprietary adaptive CCE® AI Engine, the suite automates compliance and anticipates regulatory changes, providing a future-proof solution. Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, stated, "With DPDPA as a foundation of India's digital trust economy, ID-PRIVACY aims to be the leading privacy platform within a year."
ID-PRIVACY stands out with its tailored, AI-native, zero-code features, built specifically for India's needs and in compliance with both local and international privacy standards. According to Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & CTO, the platform is designed to outpace cyber threats and regulatory changes, ensuring customers stay ahead with minimal disruption.
