India's First AI-Driven Privacy Suite Launched by Data Safeguard

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], April 16: Data Safeguard India Private Limited has launched ID-PRIVACY, marking a milestone in India's digital trust landscape. The platform is the nation's first comprehensive AI-powered data privacy management suite tailored for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023, setting a new standard in privacy compliance.

Developed from an India-centric perspective, ID-PRIVACY transcends mere compliance, enabling organizations to embed privacy by design and fostering trust at scale. Utilizing the company's proprietary adaptive CCE® AI Engine, the suite automates compliance and anticipates regulatory changes, providing a future-proof solution. Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, stated, "With DPDPA as a foundation of India's digital trust economy, ID-PRIVACY aims to be the leading privacy platform within a year."

ID-PRIVACY stands out with its tailored, AI-native, zero-code features, built specifically for India's needs and in compliance with both local and international privacy standards. According to Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & CTO, the platform is designed to outpace cyber threats and regulatory changes, ensuring customers stay ahead with minimal disruption.

