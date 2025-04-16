EU Deepens Engagement with ECOWAS to Tackle West Africa's Security Challenges

In a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at bolstering regional stability and reinforcing strategic collaboration, the European Union (EU) has extended its hand to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), seeking deeper insights and stronger cooperation on political and security affairs in West Africa. This development unfolded during a high-level visit to the ECOWAS Commission’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) on April 14, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

Leading the EU delegation was Mr. Cosmin Dobran, Director of Peace, Partnership, and Crisis Management at the EU’s External Action Service. The EU envoy expressed the Union's interest in enhancing its partnership with ECOWAS in a bid to address growing regional threats and promote long-term political stability.

During the working session, Mr. Dobran emphasized the EU's commitment to supporting West African countries in their pursuit of peace, security, and democratic resilience. He specifically sought detailed updates on key areas including the fight against terrorism, maritime security, good governance, and regional peacebuilding efforts. He also reiterated the EU’s readiness to scale up technical and financial support to reinforce ECOWAS-led initiatives.

In response, the ECOWAS delegation was led by Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security (DPKRS), representing the Commissioner for PAPS. Dr. Agnekethom welcomed the EU delegation and provided a comprehensive overview of the current security dynamics in the region. He underscored ECOWAS’s growing concerns over the escalating threats posed by extremist violence, organized crime, and illicit economic activities such as Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

He stressed the interconnectedness of these challenges and advocated for a holistic approach to regional security—one that addresses terrorism, piracy, money laundering, and terrorism financing as part of a broader peace and development agenda. “The threats are not just multifaceted, but also transnational in nature, and therefore demand collective action and shared intelligence,” Dr. Agnekethom said.

Despite significant progress in certain areas, the ECOWAS official acknowledged recent political setbacks in the region, particularly the wave of Unconstitutional Changes of Governments (UCGs) and the withdrawal of three Member States from the Community. He reaffirmed ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to the principles of democratic governance, constitutional order, and human rights.

A key highlight of the meeting was the focus on intelligence sharing. Both parties agreed that enhancing coordination between regional and international security agencies is vital to effectively counter terrorism and violent extremism. ECOWAS emphasized the importance of building institutional resilience and strengthening the capacity of member states to prevent and respond to security threats.

Dr. Brown Odigie, Mediation Officer at the ECOWAS Directorate of Political Affairs, provided further updates on the Commission’s ongoing preventive diplomacy and peacebuilding activities. He shared the outcomes of recent mediation missions and conflict resolution efforts undertaken in volatile member states. Dr. Odigie also highlighted areas of potential cooperation with the EU, including capacity building for mediators, support for electoral processes, and early warning systems.

The discussion concluded with an announcement that consultations are currently underway for convening a special summit on the future of regional integration in West Africa. This high-level summit is expected to address strategic issues surrounding economic cooperation, institutional reform, and political alignment among ECOWAS member states.

The visit marks a new chapter in EU-ECOWAS relations, reinforcing a shared vision of peace, security, and sustainable development in West Africa. Both parties pledged to continue engaging at political and technical levels to develop joint programs and actions tailored to the evolving security landscape in the region.

As the region faces unprecedented challenges, this strengthened partnership is seen as a timely and necessary step toward building a more resilient and peaceful West Africa.