Volatile Indian Markets Open Flat as Investors Eye Key Earnings

Indian stock markets began Thursday on a flat note as investors tread cautiously at the onset of the fourth-quarter earnings season and face weak global signals. Both major indices witnessed slight early declines, with the Nifty 50 opening at 23,401.85, down by 35.35 points or 0.15 percent, and the BSE Sensex starting the session at 76,968.02, reflecting a decrease of 76.27 points or 0.10 percent.

Experts attribute this cautious investor sentiment to ongoing concerns over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Further pressure was added by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who remarked on the significant adverse impact of tariffs on the global economy. Ajay Bagga of Banking and Market stated to ANI, "The outperformance of Indian markets is the story of the week, especially with FPI flows turning positive in the last two days. Financials have notably led gains, while sectors with global linkages like IT have faltered. US markets closed negatively following chip maker woes and Fed Chair Powell's direct acknowledgment of the tariffs' uncertain though substantial economic impact."

As the trading week closes due to the Good Friday holiday, volatility remains the theme as market participants head into the Easter weekend. Focus remains on pivotal Q4 earnings from companies like Infosys, HDFC Life, and Tata Elxsi, which investors will closely scrutinize for market direction. Sector-wise, most indices opened lower except for Nifty Pharma, PSU Bank, and Realty. Significant declines in Nifty Auto and IT sectors highlight a continued sell-off trend in technology stocks, according to Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities. "Nifty is testing critical Fibonacci resistance, with a close beyond the 100-day moving average encouraging bulls," he noted. As the earnings season picks up pace, market participants are expected to trade cautiously and focus on specific stocks.

