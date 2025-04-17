Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Pause: Aligning Supply for Future Growth

Hero MotoCorp has announced a temporary production pause at four of its manufacturing plants from April 17 to April 19, citing needed adjustments for short-term supply alignment.

During this hiatus, maintenance and facility enhancements will be conducted to bolster the company's operations. Production will resume on April 21, ensuring no disruption to retail demand, both domestically and internationally.

While the Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana plants cease operations temporarily, the Tirupati and Halol plants will continue functioning. The company assures that any production deferment will be recouped efficiently the following month, maintaining its market-leading position.

(With inputs from agencies.)