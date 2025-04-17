Hermes' Strategic Price Hike Tactics Amid Tariff Pressures

In response to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, French luxury brand Hermes is set to increase its product prices in the United States starting May to mitigate the impact on its finances. The upscale brand has unveiled this strategy following lackluster first-quarter sales figures.

Hermes, renowned for its expensive Kelly and Birkin handbags, will apply this price uplift across all its product lines, seeking to sustain its profitability. This adjustment intersects with the company's typical annual price fluctuations of 6-7% as stated by Finance Chief Eric du Halgouet.

Despite disappointing sales that fell short of market predictions, Hermes continues to observe strong double-digit growth in the U.S., albeit tempered by inventory limitations. The luxury sector remains wary of economic volatility amidst international trade tensions and potential recession risks.

