BluSmart's Troubles Deepen Amid Alleged Fund Misuse Scandal

BluSmart's operations ceased across three major Indian metros amid allegations of fund misuse by its co-founder linked to Gensol Engineering. The SEBI has launched an investigation, impacting thousands of drivers and customers. Refunds are promised if services don’t resume in 90 days, affecting livelihoods and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an unexpected turn of events, BluSmart, an electric cab-hailing platform, was forced to suspend operations on Thursday across the key Indian metros of Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. This drastic measure follows a regulatory clampdown on the company's co-founder, tied to misuse of funds meant for electric vehicle purchases at the associated company, Gensol Engineering.

Despite boasting a considerable fleet and a strong driver network, BluSmart halted bookings as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned Gensol's co-founders, alleging that they diverted funds intended for vehicle procurement to luxury apartment purchases. The suspension poses an existential threat to thousands of drivers who rely on the company for a livelihood and has left customers demanding refunds in the wake of halted services.

BluSmart, supported by BP Ventures, has yet to release a statement addressing the issue. Amid the operational freeze, the company assured customers of a refund process within 90 days should normal services not resume. As further investigations by SEBI continue, BluSmart's future operations remain uncertain, affecting not only their business but also the broader electric vehicle service landscape.

