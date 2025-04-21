Fiery Close Call: Delta Air Lines Incident Raises Safety Concerns

A Delta Air Lines flight carrying 282 passengers and 12 crew members dealt with an in-flight emergency after an engine fire erupted post-engine ignition at Orlando International Airport on Monday. The incident necessitated prompt evacuation using slides but reported no injuries, as confirmed by Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This occurrence has added to the growing apprehension regarding U.S. aviation safety, highlighted by a tragic mid-air collision in January, which resulted in 67 fatalities. While Delta commended its crew for adhering to safety protocols during the emergency, the FAA has launched a thorough investigation into the fire's cause.

Prompt response from Orlando's aircraft rescue and firefighting team minimized potential damage. The airline assured impacted passengers of their safe arrival to final destinations with the deployment of additional aircraft. Delta's maintenance team is set to evaluate the A330, yet Airbus remained silent on the issue as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)