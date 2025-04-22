Left Menu

Wall Street's Resilient Rebound Amidst Federal Criticism

Wall Street rebounded as investors focused on corporate earnings after Trump's criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Analysts were optimistic despite uncertainties related to tariffs. Key gains included 3M Co, while Verizon and Northrop Grumman faced losses. Investors remain wary of Trump's impact on monetary policy and trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes took a positive turn on Tuesday, recuperating losses attributed to President Donald Trump's acrimonious remarks about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors chose to concentrate on corporate earnings as the day unfolded, with numerous quarterly results expected throughout the week.

Shares of 3M Co emerged as the top gainers, surging 3.4% after exceeding first-quarter profit expectations. Conversely, Verizon's stocks dipped 2.4% following a rise in quarterly subscriber loss, and Northrop Grumman faced an 8.7% slump due to a significant profit drop. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose notably by 1.49% alongside similar gains in S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Investor sentiment balanced between optimism about a predicted 10% earnings growth this quarter and lingering anxieties about tariff outcomes. Market observers are keenly watching further developments regarding Trump's trade policies and the Federal Reserve's stance, which could potentially influence broader financial trends in upcoming sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

