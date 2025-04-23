Left Menu

Final Call for JGLS Law Admissions as Deadline Approaches

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) will close applications for its five-year law programs on April 30, 2025. Highly regarded in global rankings, JGLS is the only Indian law school with a Constitution Museum. With a focus on the LNAT test, the school offers competitive scholarships based on merit and means.

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) Admissions Close on 30th April' Students Must Take LNAT-UK Test. Image Credit: ANI
As the deadline looms, OP Jindal Global University has announced that applications for its prized five-year law courses at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) will close on April 30, 2025. Prospective students must sit for the LNAT-UK test prior to the cut-off.

Renowned for academic excellence, JGLS recently topped India's law school rankings in the prestigious QS World Universities Rankings by Subject in Law 2025. The internationally recognized institution celebrated its 15th anniversary, unveiling India's first Constitution Museum on campus, a global novelty for a law school.

Highlighting a rigorous selection process, Founding Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar commended the LNAT Test's global standing and smooth administration. In alignment, Vice Dean Professor Anand Prakash Mishra detailed the admissions process, noting most seats were filled early and emphasizing the upcoming deadline for remaining seats.

