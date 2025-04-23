Left Menu

Ensuring Safe Returns: Extra Flights From Srinagar

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi due to increased tourist demand after a terror attack. The ministry is ensuring airfares remain reasonable while facilitating safe travel. Airlines waived rescheduling fees, and resources are provided at the airport to assist passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:41 IST
K Rammohan Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the heightened demand for flights following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the introduction of additional flights from Srinagar, assuring that airfares are being closely monitored to remain affordable.

The tragic incident in South Kashmir which claimed 26 lives prompted an unexpected surge in tourist departures, as images emerged of passengers waiting under temporary tents at Srinagar airport.

To accommodate the increased passenger numbers, several airlines waived cancellation fees and amplified their flight schedules under the guidance of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Efforts have been intensified to ensure tourist safety and facilitate their travel back home efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

