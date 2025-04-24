Suzuki's Legacy Lives On: New Centre of Excellence in India

In a significant move to honor the late Osamu Suzuki, former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor and Maruti Suzuki India are set to establish the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made at a remembrance event in Delhi, commemorating Suzuki's immense contributions.

The OSCOE is envisioned as a hub for Japanese manufacturing practices, aiming to bolster India's industrial growth and competitiveness. Proposed to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, the center aims to elevate quality standards among tier-1, 2, and 3 suppliers and foster collaboration with academic institutions for infrastructure and education enhancement.

OSCOE's mission transcends the automotive sector, spreading manufacturing excellence across various domains. Officials highlighted Suzuki's introduction of Japanese manufacturing concepts, pivotal in bolstering industrial competitiveness and societal equitability in India, marking it as a vital force in the country's manufacturing ascension. Suzuki's leadership made automobile ownership more accessible in India, a legacy celebrated through numerous national and international accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award posthumously in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)