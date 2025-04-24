Left Menu

Suzuki's Legacy Lives On: New Centre of Excellence in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki announce the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence to promote Japanese manufacturing in India, in memory of the late Osamu Suzuki. This initiative aims to enhance manufacturing standards and make Indian supply chains globally competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:37 IST
Suzuki's Legacy Lives On: New Centre of Excellence in India
Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki to Establish Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India (Photo source: Maruti Suzuki). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to honor the late Osamu Suzuki, former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor and Maruti Suzuki India are set to establish the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. The announcement was made at a remembrance event in Delhi, commemorating Suzuki's immense contributions.

The OSCOE is envisioned as a hub for Japanese manufacturing practices, aiming to bolster India's industrial growth and competitiveness. Proposed to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, the center aims to elevate quality standards among tier-1, 2, and 3 suppliers and foster collaboration with academic institutions for infrastructure and education enhancement.

OSCOE's mission transcends the automotive sector, spreading manufacturing excellence across various domains. Officials highlighted Suzuki's introduction of Japanese manufacturing concepts, pivotal in bolstering industrial competitiveness and societal equitability in India, marking it as a vital force in the country's manufacturing ascension. Suzuki's leadership made automobile ownership more accessible in India, a legacy celebrated through numerous national and international accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award posthumously in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025