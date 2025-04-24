Left Menu

India and US Near Bilateral Trade Deal, Avoiding Tariffs

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes India is close to securing a bilateral trade deal to prevent US tariffs. A 26% tariff pause on Indian exports expires soon. Talks are progressing due to India's fewer trade barriers. The US seeks tariff elimination and trade deficit reduction with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:03 IST
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about India nearing a bilateral trade deal to circumvent President Trump's impending tariffs. A 26% tariff on Indian exports is paused till July 8. India, like other nations, is currently subject to a 10% tariff.

India's reduced high tariffs and non-tariff barriers make a trade agreement more reachable, as noted by Bessent at a DC roundtable during the World Bank and IMF meetings. President Trump desires global reductions in tariffs to facilitate American trade.

US VP JD Vance advocated for India's removal of non-tariff barriers and increased US market access while outlining a vision for stronger bilateral relations amid a US trade deficit with India of USD 45.7 billion as reported by the US Trade Representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

