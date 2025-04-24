Left Menu

PepsiCo's Global Growth Leverages Emerging Markets

PepsiCo's international business reported an 11% revenue growth for Q1 2025, supported by markets like India. While the international convenient foods segment grew by 2%, international beverages expanded in key regions. Despite currency fluctuations, PepsiCo anticipates continued but volatile growth in its global markets.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Global food and beverage powerhouse PepsiCo has reported an 11% increase in revenue from its international operations for the first quarter ending March 22, 2025, significantly propelled by burgeoning markets such as India.

Besides, the company noted a modest 2% increase in its international convenient foods sector, attributing growth to strong performances in Brazil, India, Egypt, and Turkey. Alongside, the international beverages segment saw substantial growth by drawing on markets in China, India, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, and Australia, signaling an overall 5% organic revenue climb in its international portfolio.

Despite this positive trajectory, PepsiCo has faced a decline in net revenue to USD 17.9 billion, down by 1.81%, alongside a 4.9% drop in operating profit. Notably, adverse foreign exchange conditions have been identified as a key factor impacting these figures. Looking forward to 2025, PepsiCo plans to continue navigating macroeconomic volatilities and anticipates low-single-digit organic revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

