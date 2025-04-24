Left Menu

Pakistan Airspace Closure Disrupts Indian International Flights: Rising Fares and Longer Routes

With Pakistan's recent airspace closure for Indian airlines amid escalating tensions, international flights from northern cities like Delhi are taking longer, alternative routes and experiencing increased fares by 8-12%. Major airlines such as Air India and IndiGo are impacted as they navigate over the Arabian Sea, increasing operational costs.

Updated: 24-04-2025 21:18 IST
The closure of Pakistan's airspace to Indian airlines is set to considerably affect international travel. Flights originating from northern Indian cities, most notably Delhi, now face lengthier journeys and higher costs.

According to aviation experts, the rerouted flights will traverse longer distances over the Arabian Sea, causing delays and operational challenges for airlines including Air India and IndiGo.

The airspace closure comes amidst escalating India-Pakistan tensions and will likely cause a considerable fare hike in the range of 8-12%. Airlines will face financial challenges as they adjust to new routes and operational constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

