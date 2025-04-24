Pakistan Airspace Closure Disrupts Indian International Flights: Rising Fares and Longer Routes

The closure of Pakistan's airspace to Indian airlines is set to considerably affect international travel. Flights originating from northern Indian cities, most notably Delhi, now face lengthier journeys and higher costs.

According to aviation experts, the rerouted flights will traverse longer distances over the Arabian Sea, causing delays and operational challenges for airlines including Air India and IndiGo.

The airspace closure comes amidst escalating India-Pakistan tensions and will likely cause a considerable fare hike in the range of 8-12%. Airlines will face financial challenges as they adjust to new routes and operational constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)