Left Menu

Goa's Golden Property Deals Arrive in Delhi with Yugen Infra

Yugen Infra hosts Goa Biggest Property Expo at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on April 27, 2025. Presenting a range of exclusive deals on premium real estate, including villas and farmhouses, the event offers investment incentives like a Kia Sonet draw, complimentary golf memberships, and international trips for couples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:40 IST
Goa's Golden Property Deals Arrive in Delhi with Yugen Infra
Yugen Infra gears up to showcase prime real estate deals at Goa's Biggest Property Expo in Delhi-NCR.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India, April 25: Yugen Infra is gearing up for the highly anticipated Goa Biggest Property Expo, set to take place at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The expo, running from 9 AM to 9 PM, aims to attract the real estate community with a variety of enticing offers.

The event promises golden investment opportunities in Goa's burgeoning real estate sector, showcasing an array of premium villas, villa plots, and farmhouses. Yugen Infra is targeting both seasoned investors and first-time buyers with their customer-centric solutions. Key attractions include a chance to win a Kia Sonet in a lucky draw and a complimentary one-year golf course membership with each booking.

Managing Director of Yugen Infra, Mr. Sheeshram Yadav, expressed excitement about bringing Goa's coveted real estate offerings to potential buyers in the capital. He emphasized the expo's blend of great deals and lifestyle investments, spotlighting Goa's appeal as an emerging real estate hotspot due to its scenic and tranquil environment. Interested buyers are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure their spots for this landmark event in the real estate calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025