Goa's Golden Property Deals Arrive in Delhi with Yugen Infra

New Delhi, India, April 25: Yugen Infra is gearing up for the highly anticipated Goa Biggest Property Expo, set to take place at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on Sunday, April 27, 2025. The expo, running from 9 AM to 9 PM, aims to attract the real estate community with a variety of enticing offers.

The event promises golden investment opportunities in Goa's burgeoning real estate sector, showcasing an array of premium villas, villa plots, and farmhouses. Yugen Infra is targeting both seasoned investors and first-time buyers with their customer-centric solutions. Key attractions include a chance to win a Kia Sonet in a lucky draw and a complimentary one-year golf course membership with each booking.

Managing Director of Yugen Infra, Mr. Sheeshram Yadav, expressed excitement about bringing Goa's coveted real estate offerings to potential buyers in the capital. He emphasized the expo's blend of great deals and lifestyle investments, spotlighting Goa's appeal as an emerging real estate hotspot due to its scenic and tranquil environment. Interested buyers are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure their spots for this landmark event in the real estate calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)