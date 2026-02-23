Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Explores Investment Opportunities in Singapore

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Singapore's GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat to discuss long-term investments in Uttar Pradesh. Talks focused on infrastructure, logistics, and sustainable urban projects. The visit aligns with the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership Roadmap, aiming at economic cooperation and sector-specific collaboration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in discussions with Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) CEO Lim Chow Kiat on Monday, targeting long-term institutional investments in the state. The talks centered around potential investment in key sectors including infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks, and sustainable urban development projects.

In a social media update, the Chief Minister lauded GIC's existing collaborations in Uttar Pradesh, notably its role in the Ganga Expressway project with IRB and its collaboration with Greenko. Yogi also met with Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean to deliberate sovereign investment opportunities in areas such as data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure.

As part of his visit from February 22 to 24, aimed at enhancing economic ties under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Adityanath is set to hold high-level meetings with Singapore officials, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other key ministers, to strengthen economic and institutional partnerships.

