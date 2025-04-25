Maharashtra's Move for Metropolitan Transport Oversight
The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, plans to create a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) to oversee urban transport development. This authority will address congestion, coordinate multiple transport services, and ensure 'ease of living' in metropolitan cities.
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is making strides to improve urban transport by forming a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA). This body aims to integrate various modes of transport in cities, ultimately enhancing the 'ease of living' for residents.
During a recent meeting, Fadnavis proposed that the final decision regarding the UMTA should consider public input. The authority is designed to address traffic congestion issues, with a focus on providing comprehensive and user-friendly public transport options.
The UMTA will oversee the coordination of transport services, including fare integration and project management. It will work in collaboration with municipal corporations and other transport authorities while maintaining compliance with existing state and central regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
