Congo and Rwanda Sign Landmark Peace Pledge Brokered by US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio facilitated a peace agreement between Congo and Rwanda to improve access to critical minerals and establish a stable economic environment. This initiative aims to reduce long-standing militia violence and enhance US influence, though risks of worsening the situation remain.

Updated: 26-04-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 04:35 IST
Congo and Rwanda Sign Landmark Peace Pledge Brokered by US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a pivotal role in brokering a peace agreement, signed by Congo and Rwanda, aimed at securing a deal for critical minerals. This historic pledge seeks to enhance American influence in the region while stabilizing a volatile area plagued by decades of violence and conflict.

This move signifies a shift in US foreign policy under the Trump administration, focusing on transactions yielding strategic and financial benefits. While the accord promises increased US and Western investment, there remain risks that US involvement could exacerbate the ongoing militia violence, exploitation, and corruption in eastern Congo.

Both governments hope that American engagement can bring about a secure environment conducive to business and the return of displaced individuals. However, concerns linger over the potential for misuse of funds by the Congolese government and implications for regional stability.

