Prof. KG Suresh Takes Helm at India Habitat Centre, Promises New Era of Growth

The India Habitat Centre welcomes Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh as its new Director, aiming for enhanced impact in sustainable development and community growth. His leadership is set to strengthen the Centre's role as a cultural and intellectual hub, fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

Updated: 26-04-2025 13:33 IST
Prof. KG Suresh Takes Helm at India Habitat Centre, Promises New Era of Growth
Prof. (Dr) K G Suresh, Director, IHC. Image Credit: ANI
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) in New Delhi has appointed Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh as the new Director, effective immediately. This key appointment marks a significant chapter for the institution as Prof. Suresh brings extensive expertise in journalism, education, and institution building.

Prof. Suresh's career showcases his profound insights into India's socio-political landscape, along with a robust understanding of communication strategies. Previously, he served as Vice-Chancellor of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communications and as Director General at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prof. Suresh stated, "I am honored to join the India Habitat Centre and aim to drive significant impact in habitat development and community building." The Centre is set to flourish with his strategic leadership, emphasizing cultural, intellectual, and creative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

