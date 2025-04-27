Tragedy Strikes Vancouver's Filipino Festival

A tragic accident unfolded in Vancouver at a Filipino street festival when a driver plunged into a crowd, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The city's police reported on Saturday that they have detained the driver involved in the harrowing incident.

The accident occurred during the Lapu Lapu Day event, a festive occasion turned catastrophic. The rapid response of emergency services mitigated further casualties, but the shockwave of the event shook attendees and the community at large.

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim expressed profound grief, stating his deep sadness over the tragedy and signaling the city's resolve to support the victims. The driver's motive remains under investigation as the city mourns a day meant for celebration marred by disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)