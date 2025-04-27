India Seeks Tech Parity with U.S.: A New Trade Chapter

India is reportedly negotiating with the United States to ease export controls and gain access to critical technologies on par with key American allies like Australia, the UK, and Japan. This comes as part of a proposed bilateral trade agreement, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The negotiations center around crucial sectors such as telecom equipment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, quantum computing, and semiconductors. India is also seeking duty concessions in labor-intensive sectors, including textiles, gems, jewelry, and agricultural products. The US, on the other hand, wants concessions in sectors like industrial goods and agriculture.

The proposed agreement aims to boost India's innovation capacity by granting access to cutting-edge technologies, thus enhancing the nation's technological infrastructure and economic growth. Despite these hopes, American officials remain concerned about India's export controls and cybersecurity standards, suggesting trusted partner programs might be a suitable compromise.

