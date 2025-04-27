Left Menu

Groundbreaking Ganga Expressway Airstrip: A New Era for India's Air Force Operations

Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway now has a 3.5-km airstrip capable of 24/7 fighter jet operations by the Indian Air Force. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced extensions and industrial hubs along the expressway to boost the local economy, with completion targeted for November 2025.

In a significant development for India's defense infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the newly constructed 3.5-km airstrip on the Ganga Expressway, Shahjahanpur, on Sunday.

The airstrip is the first in India designed for both day and night fighter jet operations by the Indian Air Force, marking a major milestone in military readiness, according to a state government statement.

Plans are also afoot to develop an industrial hub around the expressway, aimed at generating jobs and boosting the local economy. The expressway's extension from Prayagraj to Ghazipur and further links to Meerut and Haridwar will foster economic development, with completion expected by November 2025.

