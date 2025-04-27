Groundbreaking Ganga Expressway Airstrip: A New Era for India's Air Force Operations

In a significant development for India's defense infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the newly constructed 3.5-km airstrip on the Ganga Expressway, Shahjahanpur, on Sunday.

The airstrip is the first in India designed for both day and night fighter jet operations by the Indian Air Force, marking a major milestone in military readiness, according to a state government statement.

Plans are also afoot to develop an industrial hub around the expressway, aimed at generating jobs and boosting the local economy. The expressway's extension from Prayagraj to Ghazipur and further links to Meerut and Haridwar will foster economic development, with completion expected by November 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)