IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Strong Growth in Deposits and Asset Quality Amidst Microfinance Challenges

IDFC FIRST Bank has showcased substantial growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with customer deposits soaring by 25.2% year-on-year to Rs. 2,42,543 crore. The bank's loans and advances rose by 20.4% YoY, reaching Rs. 2,41,926 crore, underscoring its strong market penetration.

The bank has faced microfinance industry challenges, marking a 28.3% decline in its microfinance portfolio. Nonetheless, IDFC FIRST has managed to maintain stable asset quality, with gross non-performing assets improving to 1.87% as of March 31, 2025. Retail and MSME books' gross NPA also improved, demonstrating resilient financial strength in these sectors.

In a strategic move, IDFC FIRST Bank announced a Rs. 7,500 crore equity capital raise, anticipating further growth with backing from major investors Warburg Pincus and ADIA. The bank's executive leadership remains committed to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions, aiming for sustainable and responsible growth in the coming years.

