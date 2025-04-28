Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Reports Strong Growth in Deposits and Asset Quality Amidst Microfinance Challenges

IDFC FIRST Bank's recent financial results reveal a 25.2% growth in customer deposits and a 20.4% increase in loans and advances for FY25. Despite microfinance challenges, asset quality indicators show stability. The bank also announces a fresh equity capital raise of approximately Rs. 7,500 crore to further bolster its growth strategy.

Updated: 28-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:35 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank FY2025 PAT at Rs. 1,525 Crore, Core Operating Profit up by 17% YOY. Image Credit: ANI
IDFC FIRST Bank has showcased substantial growth in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with customer deposits soaring by 25.2% year-on-year to Rs. 2,42,543 crore. The bank's loans and advances rose by 20.4% YoY, reaching Rs. 2,41,926 crore, underscoring its strong market penetration.

The bank has faced microfinance industry challenges, marking a 28.3% decline in its microfinance portfolio. Nonetheless, IDFC FIRST has managed to maintain stable asset quality, with gross non-performing assets improving to 1.87% as of March 31, 2025. Retail and MSME books' gross NPA also improved, demonstrating resilient financial strength in these sectors.

In a strategic move, IDFC FIRST Bank announced a Rs. 7,500 crore equity capital raise, anticipating further growth with backing from major investors Warburg Pincus and ADIA. The bank's executive leadership remains committed to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions, aiming for sustainable and responsible growth in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

