Greece's Rail Safety Overhaul: A Commitment to Preventing Future Tragedies

Greece plans to install remote train control systems to enhance rail safety by September. Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced this initiative following the 2023 rail tragedy that killed 57 people. The project, delayed since 2014, involves modernizing the railways and implementing real-time tracking to prevent future accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Greece is set to implement remote train control systems in a bid to improve rail safety by September, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Monday. This move comes in response to the tragic train collision on February 28, 2023, which claimed 57 lives, highlighting neglect in the railway sector.

During a recent cabinet meeting, Mitsotakis outlined plans to equip Greece's entire rail network with automatic remote brakes and train control systems by next September. Additionally, real-time train tracking will serve as a secondary safety measure to prevent collisions, he emphasized.

The project, originally slated for 2014 and co-funded by the European Union, has faced multiple delays. EU prosecutors have filed charges against several Greek officials for malpractice related to the contract. Mitsotakis reaffirmed his government's commitment to modernizing the 1,500-mile railway by 2027, promising reforms and investments to rectify longstanding safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

