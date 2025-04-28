Left Menu

Iberian Power Outage Leaves Nations in Disarray

A major power outage disrupted life in Spain and Portugal, trapping people in lifts and halting trains. Supermarkets faced panic buying while electronic payments failed. The power failure led to gridlocked roads, stranded commuters walking long distances, and children experiencing cold school lunches. Authorities and citizens tried to adapt amidst chaos.

A substantial power outage swept through Spain and Portugal, causing widespread disruption as individuals found themselves trapped in elevators and trains. In Madrid, Atocha station stood at a standstill, fostering scenes of confusion and chaos.

Tourists like Ana Cordero faced hours trapped on non-operational trains, reflecting the extent of the digital dependency as essential services, including toilets, faltered. In supermarkets, panic buying ensued as shelves of essentials quickly emptied.

With electronic payments down, credit systems emerged in local shops. The outage spurred scenes of traffic chaos in Madrid, forcing pedestrians into long, slow walks home amid the disarray of the crisis.

