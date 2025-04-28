Revolutionizing Driver Tests in Punjab with AI: HAMS Technology Unveiled

In a groundbreaking move, Punjab's Transport Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, announced the impending introduction of HAMS technology. This AI-powered system aims to revolutionize the state's driver license tests by incorporating iris scans to verify applicant integrity and authentic skill assessment.

During a recent visit to the Regional Transport Office in Rupnagar, Bhullar emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing road safety through dependable driving skill assessments. HAMS technology, specifically designed to eliminate fraud by preventing imposters from taking the test on behalf of applicants, will play a crucial role in transparency at test tracks.

The minister stressed the significance of good driving behaviour, aiming for an imminent rollout of this initiative. Addressing concerns on corruption, Bhullar instructed Regional Transport Officer Gurvinder Singh Johal to take immediate action against any employee involved in corruption or negligence, ensuring strict adherence to fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)