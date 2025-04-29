Carlsberg's First-Quarter Sales Miss Expectations but Maintain Growth Forecast

Danish brewer Carlsberg reported first-quarter sales that were slightly below industry expectations, yet it maintained its growth forecasts for the entire year. The company acknowledged unpredictable consumer attitudes, which have made financial stability challenging.

"It was a soft start to the year," stated CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, attributing this to the consumer and economic landscape. Despite these hurdles, Carlsberg, ranking third globally behind Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken, has set an organic operating profit growth target of 1% to 5% for the current year.

The company noted no significant changes in consumer behavior but cited the unpredictable global macroeconomic environment. Sales increased 17% compared to last year, reaching 20.12 billion Danish crowns, a boost attributed to last year's acquisition of Britvic. However, this figure slightly missed analysts' forecasts of 20.4 billion crowns.

