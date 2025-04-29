Left Menu

Carlsberg's First-Quarter Sales Miss Expectations but Maintain Growth Forecast

Danish brewer Carlsberg reported first-quarter sales slightly below expectations but maintained its full-year growth forecast. Despite volatile consumer sentiment, organic operating profit growth is expected between 1% and 5%. Sales rose 17%, boosted by the acquisition of Britvic, yet still fell short of analyst forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:55 IST
Carlsberg's First-Quarter Sales Miss Expectations but Maintain Growth Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish brewer Carlsberg reported first-quarter sales that were slightly below industry expectations, yet it maintained its growth forecasts for the entire year. The company acknowledged unpredictable consumer attitudes, which have made financial stability challenging.

"It was a soft start to the year," stated CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen, attributing this to the consumer and economic landscape. Despite these hurdles, Carlsberg, ranking third globally behind Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken, has set an organic operating profit growth target of 1% to 5% for the current year.

The company noted no significant changes in consumer behavior but cited the unpredictable global macroeconomic environment. Sales increased 17% compared to last year, reaching 20.12 billion Danish crowns, a boost attributed to last year's acquisition of Britvic. However, this figure slightly missed analysts' forecasts of 20.4 billion crowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025