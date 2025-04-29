Carlsberg Navigates Uncertain U.S. Tariffs with Success in China

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has reported a promising start to the year in China, warning of potential challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. These trade measures could impact consumer spending and raw material costs. Nevertheless, Carlsberg maintains its forecast for the full year, despite first-quarter sales falling short of expectations.

CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen expressed that while the company hasn't observed any immediate changes in consumer behavior following President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, historical trends suggest prolonged uncertainty could eventually influence purchasing decisions. Carlsberg's limited direct exposure to U.S. tariffs positions it as a relatively safe investment amid broader economic concerns.

Carlsberg's strategy focuses on managing potential raw material cost fluctuations resulting from tariffs, including materials like barley, sugar, and aluminum. Despite projected consumer confidence challenges, Carlsberg remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of continued organic profit growth. The Chinese market, although experiencing a slight contraction, showed promise driven by premium product sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)