Left Menu

Carlsberg Navigates Uncertain U.S. Tariffs with Success in China

Carlsberg, the world's third-largest brewer, reported solid growth in China while navigating potential impacts of U.S. tariffs. Despite a slight dip in Q1 sales, Carlsberg remains optimistic, expecting 1% to 5% growth in organic profit, citing minimal U.S. exposure and strategic planning around raw material costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:39 IST
Carlsberg Navigates Uncertain U.S. Tariffs with Success in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has reported a promising start to the year in China, warning of potential challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. These trade measures could impact consumer spending and raw material costs. Nevertheless, Carlsberg maintains its forecast for the full year, despite first-quarter sales falling short of expectations.

CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen expressed that while the company hasn't observed any immediate changes in consumer behavior following President Donald Trump's tariff announcements, historical trends suggest prolonged uncertainty could eventually influence purchasing decisions. Carlsberg's limited direct exposure to U.S. tariffs positions it as a relatively safe investment amid broader economic concerns.

Carlsberg's strategy focuses on managing potential raw material cost fluctuations resulting from tariffs, including materials like barley, sugar, and aluminum. Despite projected consumer confidence challenges, Carlsberg remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of continued organic profit growth. The Chinese market, although experiencing a slight contraction, showed promise driven by premium product sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025