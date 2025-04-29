Ambuja Cements: Q4 Profit Dip Amid Strategic Acquisitions

In a strategic move, Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the Adani Group, recently announced its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for March 2025. This marks a decline from the previous year's net profit of Rs 1,521.21 crore for the same period.

Boosted by its acquisition of multiple firms, including Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries, and MY Home Industries, Ambuja Cements saw its consolidated revenue soar to Rs 9,802.47 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 8,785.28 crore in the equivalent period last year.

Despite these gains, Ambuja's financial results are complicated by the recent mergers, rendering direct comparisons challenging. On the trading floor, shares of Ambuja Cements were traded at Rs 535 apiece, reflecting a 1.84% dip from the previous close during afternoon trading at BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)