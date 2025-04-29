Left Menu

Ambuja Cements: Q4 Profit Dip Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Ambuja Cements Ltd, an Adani Group firm, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, a decline from Rs 1,521.21 crore the previous year. This quarter's results reflect the strategic acquisitions of several companies, impacting financial comparisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the Adani Group, recently announced its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for March 2025. This marks a decline from the previous year's net profit of Rs 1,521.21 crore for the same period.

Boosted by its acquisition of multiple firms, including Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries, and MY Home Industries, Ambuja Cements saw its consolidated revenue soar to Rs 9,802.47 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 8,785.28 crore in the equivalent period last year.

Despite these gains, Ambuja's financial results are complicated by the recent mergers, rendering direct comparisons challenging. On the trading floor, shares of Ambuja Cements were traded at Rs 535 apiece, reflecting a 1.84% dip from the previous close during afternoon trading at BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

