Miraculous Escape on Varanasi Overbridge: Bus Catches Fire, All Safe

A bus traveling from Azamgarh to Varanasi caught fire on an overbridge in Cholapur. Prompted by the alert conductor, passengers evacuated safely, avoiding injuries. The bus was completely destroyed despite efforts by local fire and police teams. One passenger's bag was lost in the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bus traveling from Azamgarh to Varanasi caught fire on an overbridge near Mohaw in the Cholapur area Tuesday. The driver noticed engine overheating, prompting the conductor to evacuate passengers just in time, police said.

With flames engulfing the vehicle, panic ensued as passengers rushed to escape. Miraculously, no one was injured, although one passenger lost a bag in the blaze. Firefighters and police from Cholapur responded swiftly but found the bus already gutted upon arrival.

The bus, operating on a contract from Azamgarh, was en route to Varanasi when the incident unfolded, highlighting the need for improved vehicle safety protocols.

