Siddaramaiah & I have discussed, there is time for everything: Shivakumar amid leadership row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday indicated that the leadership issue involving himself and CM Siddaramaiah has been discussed by the two leaders in the presence of Congress high command, they have arrived at a decision and that there was time for everything.

Time will answer everything, he said.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, asserted that he has the support of 140 ruling legislators, including CM Siddaramaiah.

His remarks came on his return from New Delhi, where he had been camping for the last couple of days.

''I go (to Delhi) for politics and government work. There are reports in the newspapers and TV that I did not get an appointment with Rahul Gandhi and others. Can I keep showing you as to whom I met,'' he said. ''One day you (media) show pictures of me sitting together and having discussion (with Congress leaders Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge), then there are reports that I couldn't meet anyone,'' Shivakumar said in response to a question on his visit to the national capital and meeting with Congress high command leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''not wanting to speak about things, I'm quiet. But one thing is sure, time will answer everything. Other than that I will not discuss anything.'' To a question on his brother and former Congress MP D K Suresh's recent statement that the high command will give good news, the Deputy CM said, ''my brother is saying, also party workers and you (media) are saying it.'' Responding to a question on his supporters having ''huge'' expectations, he said, ''140 people (Congress and supporting MLAs) are in support of me, including the Chief Minister.'' ''Do you know what the Chief Minister and I have discussed? We know what we have discussed in front of Rahul Gandhi and the high command, and what we have decided together. Can I discuss it publicly before the media? I will not discuss, there is time for everything and time will answer everything.'' Asked about discussions that ''good news'' is expected in April, Shivakumar said, ''let's see, why discuss it now.'' The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported ''power-sharing'' arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a brief conversation with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar last week at Mysuru airport while transiting to New Delhi from Tamil Nadu, which had sparked off speculations amid the leadership tussle.

Later in the evening, once again speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, there is nothing for the media to speculate on the leadership issue, Congress party stands united, the high command will take a decision at an appropriate time, and both he and CM Siddaramaiah will abide by the high command's decision.

''Myself and CM have said number of times, after having breakfast at each others residence, at Mysuru, after meeting Rahul ji (Rahul Gandhi) at the airport, and in Delhi -- every time we have communicated to you (media) that we will abide by high command's decision, so there is no need for media to communicate in a different way,'' he said.

Asked whether the high command will call both CM and him to Delhi to discuss the leadership issue, the Deputy CM said, ''let's see, let's complete the Assembly session first (from January 22 to 31).''

