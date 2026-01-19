Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:55 IST
Gujarat's state-level Republic Day celebration to be held in new Vav-Tharad district
The Gujarat government on Monday announced that state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day will be held at Malpur in the newly-created Vav-Tharad district, where Governor Acharya Devvrat will unfurl the national flag on January 26.

Following the tradition started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat CM to celebrate national festivals in different districts for greater public participation, the state-level event of the 77th Republic Day will be held at Malpur in Vav-Tharad district, a government release said.

Governor Devvrat, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will unfurl the national flag at 9 am at the Helipad Ground opposite the new court at Malpur and also take salute of the parade, said the release.

As part of celebrations of this national festival at taluka headquarters in various districts, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will unfurl the tricolour at Makarba in Ahmedabad. Cabinet ministers will be present at taluka headquarters of their respective districts to celebrate Republic Day and unfurl the national flag, it said.

Vav-Tharad was carved out as a new district from Banaskantha in October 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

