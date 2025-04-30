Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: Intel and Tejas Networks Unveil D2M Laptops

Tejas Networks and Intel have integrated Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) capabilities into Intel-powered laptops, a breakthrough for delivering educational content across India without internet reliance. Utilized by terrestrial TV broadcasts, this innovation supports India's education mission and aligns with AI advancements, marking a step towards a digitally inclusive nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:48 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking development ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, Tejas Networks and Intel announced the integration of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology in Intel-powered laptops. This advancement allows educational content delivery to students throughout India using Artificial Intelligence (AI), circumventing the need for Wi-Fi or internet.

Utilizing terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves, the D2M system provides multimedia content, including entertainment and educational programming, directly to mobile and computing devices. This technology supports the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, promoting universal education access as a foundational goal.

The collaboration between Intel and Tejas Networks highlights India's 'Design in India' and 'Make in India' initiatives, offering a cost-effective solution for pervasive learning experiences. The innovative laptops, powered by Intel processors and embedded antennas, represent a leap forward in transforming India's educational landscape.

