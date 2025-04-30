Left Menu

Azad Engineering Unveils State-of-the-Art Lean Manufacturing Facility

Azad Engineering, a precision engineering leader, has opened a new lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, enhancing its capacity for GE Vernova's Steam Power Services. This development boosts Azad's strategic partnerships in aerospace, defense, energy, and oil & gas sectors, reinforcing India's global manufacturing presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:07 IST
This new facility strengthens Azad Engineering's manufacturing capabilities across aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Azad Engineering, renowned for its precision engineering, has embarked on a significant journey with the inauguration of a cutting-edge lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This new addition is designed to enhance capacity for GE Vernova's Steam Power Services, marking a pivotal moment for the company and the industry.

Spanning 7,600 square meters, the state-of-the-art facility witnessed its grand opening with esteemed guests from GE Vernova: Rodolfo Torres, Lean Leader; Ankur Chandak, Sourcing Leader; Martin Schaefer, Global Commodity Leader; Akhona Qabaka, Supplier Quality Leader; Carly Lorence, Global Planning Lean Leader; and Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering. This ambitious project underscores Azad's evolution from its modest beginnings in 2013 to a global player in precision manufacturing, overcoming numerous engineering challenges along the path.

The facility is poised to bolster Azad's strategic focus on long-term collaborations with global OEMs across various sectors. With over 180 skilled professionals already on board and capacity for several hundred more, this venture is set to advance India's position in the global manufacturing arena. The project, part of Azad's broader strategy for its Centre of Excellence & Innovation, aims to produce 100,000 blades annually, showcasing the company's dedication to engineering excellence and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

