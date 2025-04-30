Embassy REIT Surpasses Goals with Record Gains and Expansions

Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's pioneering listed real estate trust, has announced outstanding performance figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The trust, notable for its expansive office spaces across the country, reported a 10% rise in revenue and net operating income, hitting records of Rs. 4,039 crores and Rs. 3,283 crores, respectively.

Over the past year, Embassy REIT managed to lease 6.6 million square feet across 98 transactions, outstripping its initial guidance. This includes new leasing, renewals, and pre-leases, with the majority of activity seen in global capability centers. The REIT maintained high occupancy levels across major cities, achieving significant financial milestones including an 8% year-on-year increase in distributions.

Looking ahead, Embassy REIT anticipates further growth with plans for additional distribution increases, sustained high occupancy, and continued strategic expansions. The Board has approved a Q4 FY2025 distribution of Rs. 5.68 per unit, with a total annual distribution reaching Rs. 2,181 crores. The organization remains optimistic about future acquisitions and strengthening its portfolio in core office markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)