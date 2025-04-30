Left Menu

European Shares Show Resilience Amid Volatile Trade Developments

European shares made slight gains amid mixed corporate earnings and key economic data. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.2%, recovering over half of its steep losses, as the market balances U.S. trade disruptions and economic optimism. Despite positive earnings, concerns over future impacts of U.S. tariffs persist.

Updated: 30-04-2025 14:41 IST
European shares saw modest gains on Wednesday as investors analyzed mixed corporate earnings reports and crucial economic data, marking the end of a volatile month influenced heavily by disruptive U.S. trade policies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.2% by 0834 GMT. Although showing improvement, the index is still on course for a second month of decline if current trends continue. Regional indexes showed varied results, with Germany and France experiencing increases of 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, while Spain and the UK faced declines of 1.4% and 0.1%.

Despite fears of a global recession triggered by U.S. tariffs, the European benchmark index has regained over half of its losses after dropping nearly 18% from record highs earlier this month. Market stability has been partially restored due to optimism around potential trade agreements, especially between the U.S. and China, though uncertainty remains. Recent earnings show improved outlooks for European companies despite ongoing trade tensions.

