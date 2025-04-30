Tragic Collision: Young Man Burnt Alive, Pregnant Wife Injured
A tragic accident on Kota-Indore highway left a man dead and his pregnant wife injured when their motorcycle collided with a truck. The man was burnt alive, while the wife sustained critical injuries. The truck driver fled but was later detained. A case has been filed against him.
A devastating accident on the Kota-Indore national highway resulted in the death of a young man, Bherulal Meghwal, who was tragically burnt alive, while his pregnant wife, Ashabai, sustained critical injuries. The collision occurred when their motorcycle and a truck collided, sparking a fire.
The accident took place around noon as the couple was heading towards Jhalawar district hospital. The truck, along with the bike, rapidly caught fire, engulfing Meghwal. Despite the swift response from bystanders, the flames overwhelmed the vehicle.
The truck driver, who received minor injuries, initially fled the scene but was later detained by authorities. Ashabai remains in recovery at a Jhalawar hospital. The police have handed Meghwal's remains to his family and lodged a case against the truck driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
