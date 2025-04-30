Modern Nostalgia: Launch of Kolkata's New Generation Yellow Taxis

Kolkata, historically known for its iconic yellow Ambassador taxis, witnessed a significant transformation with the unveiling of a modern fleet by Premier Car World Pvt. Ltd., a leading Maruti Suzuki dealer. This initiative, attended by actress Nusrat Jahan, revives the city's vibrant heritage through a blend of tradition and innovation.

The city's classic taxis, symbols deeply ingrained in its cultural fabric, have faced a gradual decline due to regulatory and environmental shifts. Premier Car World, partnering with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, aims to counter this trend by introducing a new generation of yellow taxis, modeled on the popular Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The new fleet promises not only to retain the nostalgic essence but also to enhance fuel efficiency, integrate modern technology, and provide greater comfort.

Managing Director Ramesh Chandra Agarwal highlighted the initiative's focus on merging tradition with transformation, aiming to deploy approximately 3,000 vehicles this fiscal year, with further expansions anticipated. Besides preserving cultural symbolism, the project is set to create employment for licensed taxi drivers, bolstering the local economy. Maruti Suzuki's commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions continues, offering Kolkata a nostalgic yet forward-looking transportation experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)