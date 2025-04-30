Left Menu

Modern Nostalgia: Launch of Kolkata's New Generation Yellow Taxis

Premier Car World Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, has launched a modern fleet of yellow taxis in Kolkata, blending tradition with innovation. This initiative revives the iconic yellow taxi with advanced features, aiming to boost local employment and preserve cultural heritage amid environmental changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:12 IST
Modern Nostalgia: Launch of Kolkata's New Generation Yellow Taxis
Premier Car World Delivers Iconic Yellow Taxis in Kolkata, Preserving Heritage and Creating New Employment Opportunities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, historically known for its iconic yellow Ambassador taxis, witnessed a significant transformation with the unveiling of a modern fleet by Premier Car World Pvt. Ltd., a leading Maruti Suzuki dealer. This initiative, attended by actress Nusrat Jahan, revives the city's vibrant heritage through a blend of tradition and innovation.

The city's classic taxis, symbols deeply ingrained in its cultural fabric, have faced a gradual decline due to regulatory and environmental shifts. Premier Car World, partnering with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, aims to counter this trend by introducing a new generation of yellow taxis, modeled on the popular Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The new fleet promises not only to retain the nostalgic essence but also to enhance fuel efficiency, integrate modern technology, and provide greater comfort.

Managing Director Ramesh Chandra Agarwal highlighted the initiative's focus on merging tradition with transformation, aiming to deploy approximately 3,000 vehicles this fiscal year, with further expansions anticipated. Besides preserving cultural symbolism, the project is set to create employment for licensed taxi drivers, bolstering the local economy. Maruti Suzuki's commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions continues, offering Kolkata a nostalgic yet forward-looking transportation experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025