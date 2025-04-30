Left Menu

WTO Urged to Prioritize Food Security at Upcoming Ministerial Conference

India has called on WTO members to resolve outstanding issues around public stockholding of food grains to combat the global hunger crisis. During a meeting in Geneva, India emphasized food security and urged for flexible solutions, highlighting flaws in current WTO subsidy rules favoring developed countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:47 IST
  • India

India has urged members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to address unresolved ministerial mandates related to the public stockholding of food grains as a matter of urgency. Officials warn that delays could exacerbate the global hunger crisis and infringe on human rights.

During an informal meeting of the WTO's Committee on Agriculture in Geneva, ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) to be held in March 2026 in Cameroon, India emphasized that ensuring food security and protecting livelihoods should be top priorities. The country advocated for realistic solutions and greater flexibility in agricultural support mechanisms.

A Geneva-based trade official noted the current problems with the WTO's subsidy rules, which disproportionately favor developed nations and fail to account for inflation. Developing countries, including the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), find it challenging to provide adequate support under restrictive policies, while wealthier countries face fewer limitations.

