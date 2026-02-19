Afghanistan's Spiraling Hunger Crisis: The Silent Catastrophe

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues to deepen as the nation grapples with unprecedented levels of acute malnutrition. At the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, malnourished children like Abu Bakar receive crucial care. Nevertheless, aid shortages force hospitals to turn away three out of four children in need.

The World Food Program's funding cuts, combined with Afghanistan's struggling economy, have left millions without essential help. A staggering 17.4 million face acute hunger, but aid reaches only 2 million, making the situation dire. Donor countries' stretched budgets contribute significantly to the crisis.

Among the hardest hit are Afghan women, who struggle under Taliban-imposed restrictions. Many care for severely malnourished children, like 6-month-old Samir in Kabul's Ataturk Hospital. The Afghan government has expanded malnutrition facilities, but international aid cuts continue to hamper efforts. Urgent global intervention is needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)