JETOUR Unleashes GAIA Architecture to Redefine Premium Hybrid Off-Roading

JETOUR, a rising force in the global automotive scene, delivered a groundbreaking presentation at Auto Shanghai 2025, China’s most influential auto expo of the first half of the year. Staying true to its “Travel+” strategy, the brand introduced its next-generation GAIA architecture, unveiling two flagship off-road models—the JETOUR G700 and G900. Both vehicles mark the company’s bold entry into the premium hybrid off-road segment, a market traditionally dominated by gas-guzzling machines.

This announcement signifies a major leap not just for JETOUR but for the global automotive industry, as it showcases sustainable off-road performance through cutting-edge hybrid technology.

GAIA Architecture: A New Era of Intelligent Off-Road Engineering

At the heart of JETOUR’s new offerings lies the GAIA architecture, a state-of-the-art hybrid platform designed to deliver unparalleled off-road capability and environmental responsibility. The architecture introduces two revolutionary hybrid systems:

1. iDM-O Super Hybrid System

2.0TD Engine: Among the highest thermal efficiency in the industry.

2-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission): Ensures seamless gear shifts and energy efficiency.

Two-Speed P4 Motor: A market-first innovation delivering rapid torque response.

Together, this hybrid system delivers 665kW of total power and a staggering 1,135N·m of torque, rivaling or exceeding the performance of 4.0T V8 twin-turbocharged engines.

2. iEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender System

This futuristic system elevates the G900 beyond traditional terrains:

Quad-Motor Layout: Combined output of 1,200kW.

18,000N·m of Wheel-End Torque: Tank-grade force for the toughest terrains.

Marine Engineering Elements: Turbo thrusters and watertight systems for amphibious exploration.

Intelligent Sensor Fusion: For adaptive performance on land and water.

Built to Conquer Every Terrain

The GAIA platform equips JETOUR vehicles with a purpose-built off-road chassis, adaptive air suspension, and independent four-wheel control. These features enable sophisticated maneuvers like:

Tank turns for tight-radius pivoting.

Sand escape mode for desert survival.

Intelligent obstacle navigation, delivering confident movement over boulders, mud, and riverbeds.

JETOUR’s combination of mechanical innovation and software intelligence enables extreme performance without compromising on comfort or ecological responsibility.

Intelligent Systems and Human-Centered Technology

JETOUR’s vision for premium off-roading embraces a futuristic and humane approach:

Drone-assisted Exploration and Rescue: Offering real-time aerial support during expeditions.

Smart Oxygen Cabin: Engineered for high-altitude or low-oxygen environments, providing a pressure-regulated and health-conscious experience.

Low-Orbit Satellite Connectivity: Ensures seamless global communications even in the most remote regions.

These technologies underscore JETOUR's commitment to blending human needs, vehicle intelligence, and environmental respect into every journey.

The “Travel+” Lifestyle: Beyond Vehicles

Since its inception just seven years ago, JETOUR has rapidly scaled the ranks of automotive innovation. By March 2025, the brand had sold over 1.68 million vehicles and built a loyal community of 50 million global fans.

The “Travel+” strategy is JETOUR’s unique brand philosophy that promotes a lifestyle of exploration and freedom, featuring:

“Travel+” Refit Services: Tailor vehicles to meet personal travel needs.

“Travel+” Accessories: Enhance outdoor and off-road experiences.

“Travel+” Stations: Dedicated hubs for adventurers.

“Travel+” Benefits: Exclusive experiences and loyalty rewards.

These offerings turn every JETOUR vehicle into more than just a machine—it becomes part of a connected lifestyle movement.

Vision of a Greener, Boundless Future

“Travel is about pushing boundaries while respecting nature,” stated Ke Chuandeng, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of JETOUR International. “JETOUR aims to be the world’s leading hybrid brand.”

This ambition reflects a broader mission: to drive sustainable mobility while embracing extreme adventure. JETOUR’s GAIA architecture redefines what it means to be “premium” in the off-road world—not just through power and capability, but by enabling responsible, boundary-pushing exploration.

With the debut of GAIA architecture and the G700/G900 hybrids, JETOUR has officially entered the elite league of premium off-road pioneers, offering a glimpse into the future where green technology and extreme capability coexist. As global consumers demand more sustainable yet high-performance vehicles, JETOUR’s bold vision could very well lead the next frontier of automotive innovation.