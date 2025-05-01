Northeast India: The New Frontier for Investment
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held meetings with major industrialists in Mumbai to boost investment in Northeast India, ahead of the Rising Northeast Summit 2025. The plan includes public-private partnerships and region-specific initiatives, aiming to integrate the Northeast as India's new growth engine.
In a bid to attract substantial investments into India's Northeastern states, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has initiated high-level discussions with leading industry figures in Mumbai.
The talks, which took place on April 30, involve industry heavyweights like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and N. Chandrasekaran, who are expressing keen interest in exploring opportunities in the Northeast.
The initiative is part of a strategic government plan aimed at transforming the Northeast into India's new growth engine through sustainable development and public-private partnerships.
