Northeast India: The New Frontier for Investment

In a bid to attract substantial investments into India's Northeastern states, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has initiated high-level discussions with leading industry figures in Mumbai.

The talks, which took place on April 30, involve industry heavyweights like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and N. Chandrasekaran, who are expressing keen interest in exploring opportunities in the Northeast.

The initiative is part of a strategic government plan aimed at transforming the Northeast into India's new growth engine through sustainable development and public-private partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)