Toyota Kirloskar's Sales Surge: A 33% Leap in April

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 33% increase in year-on-year sales for April, with 27,324 units sold. The boost was driven by both domestic sales and exports. The company's diverse technology strategy and the positive reception of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder contributed to this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:06 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a notable 33% rise in its sales figures for April, reaching 27,324 units compared to last year's numbers.

The automaker shipped 20,494 units to dealers, with domestic sales accounting for 24,833 units and exports adding another 2,491 units to the tally, according to the company's statement.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, attributed this success to a multifaceted approach that addresses evolving customer demands, highlighted by the enhanced Urban Cruiser Hyryder model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

