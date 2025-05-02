Vizhinjam Seaport: A Gateway to Kerala's Maritime Future

In a significant advancement for Kerala, the Vizhinjam International Seaport was officially commissioned, marking a key moment in the state's economic trajectory. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the project as not merely a new port but a pivotal gateway to third-millennium development.

Highlighting the determination of the LDF government, Vijayan emphasized that the seaport project was revived from near obscurity, accomplishing what many deemed improbable. Of the total project cost of Rs 8,686 crore, the Kerala government has invested Rs 5,370.86 crore, with additional funds from the Adani Group and the Centre's Viability Gap Fund.

The commissioning of the port is expected to significantly curb India's annual transshipment cargo losses, while the entire project is poised to generate over 5,000 direct job opportunities. Despite facing hurdles like natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, the project, which began commercial operations ahead of schedule, will see all phases completed by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)