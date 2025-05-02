Messe Global Arena: Pune's New Hub for Live Events Unveiled

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited has signed a definitive agreement with Butterfly Funtainments Pvt Ltd to create the 'Messe Global Arena Kharadi' in Pune. This collaboration highlights Exhicon's commitment to bolstering India's live entertainment infrastructure.

Strategically placed in Kharadi, a burgeoning hub for entertainment and commerce, the venue will include a state-of-the-art indoor concert arena with a 5,000-person capacity and a versatile 6,000-capacity outdoor space for diverse events ranging from festivals to corporate gatherings.

Scheduled to open in September 2025, Messe Global Arena is expected to host up to 25 events annually, with projected revenues between INR 10-15 crore. Exhicon anticipates strong growth in ticketing, sponsorship, and ancillary services, marking a significant stride in supporting India's vibrant cultural landscape.

