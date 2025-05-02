Prime Minister Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Seaport Boosting Economic Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking a significant milestone for economic development. The seaport, located in Thiruvananthapuram, is poised to substantially increase its capacity to host the world's largest cargo ships.

With the new transshipment hub, Kerala is set to see an economic transformation, promising improved logistics and trading capabilities. The Prime Minister emphasized the potential of the seaport to become a vital link in international shipping, bringing unprecedented economic stability to the region and the nation.

Officials project that the seaport's capacity will triple over the next few years, cementing its role as a key player in global maritime operations and placing Kerala on the map as a crucial economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)