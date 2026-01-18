Minister Saji Cherian's Stand Against Communal Politics in Kerala
Minister Saji Cherian criticizes the UDF and opposition leader V D Satheesan for engaging in communal politics. Emphasizing CPI(M)'s commitment to secularism, Cherian highlights Kerala's peaceful status and blames UDF for past communal conflicts, urging the continuation of religious harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Minister Saji Cherian, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Congress leader V D Satheesan, accusing them of fuelling communal politics in Kerala.
Cherian emphasized that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have consistently opposed communal divisions, citing a decade of peace.
He condemned Satheesan's recent remarks at the Kerala Yathra, arguing it promotes minority and majority communalism for electoral gains, undermining Kerala's cohesive societal fabric.
