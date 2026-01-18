Minister Saji Cherian's Stand Against Communal Politics in Kerala

Minister Saji Cherian, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Congress leader V D Satheesan, accusing them of fuelling communal politics in Kerala.

Cherian emphasized that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have consistently opposed communal divisions, citing a decade of peace.

He condemned Satheesan's recent remarks at the Kerala Yathra, arguing it promotes minority and majority communalism for electoral gains, undermining Kerala's cohesive societal fabric.