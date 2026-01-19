Tragic Turn: Social Media Accusation Leads to Youth's Death in Kerala

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for a police investigation following the suicide of Deepak U, a 42-year-old man who was accused of sexual harassment in a viral social media video. The Commission's judicial member, K Byjunath, has ordered the North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to conduct a thorough probe and report back within a week.

The incident will be reviewed during the Commission's district sitting on February 19. The accusations against Deepak, which were documented by a woman passenger on a bus, reportedly led to his mental distress and subsequent suicide.

The viral video and its fallout have raised serious concerns over the role of social media in shaping public perception and its potential consequences. The authorities are now tasked with untangling the events leading to his death, as the medical college police have registered a case of unnatural death and begun their investigation.

